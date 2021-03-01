BBK8: Will Darshan Be First Celebrity Guest On Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 To Promote Roberrt?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has started rolling. Host Kichcha Sudeep has also shared his excitement about hosting another new season with a promo shot for Colors Kannada which says the show begins tomorrow. In the tweet posted, Kichcha Sudeep has also mentioned that he is curious to know about the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Now, besides the format of the show, contestants and the controversies, what Bigg Boss viewers look forward to is the celebrity line-up.

We all know that taking inspiration from the UK TV reality show Celebrity Big Brother, Indian television started off the Indian version first in Hindi and now in several other languages. While Bollywood actor Salman Khan just concluded Season 14 of Hindi Bigg Boss, Kamal Haasan has finished four seasons in Tamil so has Nagarjuna for Telugu. Kannada Bigg Boss has finished seven successful seasons, thanks to the host Kichcha Sudeep. Now, with Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 kicking off tomorrow, all eyes are on contestants who will take part in the show.

Bigg Boss is hugely popular in all the languages and no wonder then that even big stars visit the house to promote their movies.

Back to Sandalwood, Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt is slated for release on March 11. The crew has been holding pre-release events in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to give some publicity to the movie which has created a lot of hype.

So the buzz is Darshan might choose Kannada Bigg Boss as a platform to promote his upcoming movie Roberrt. The same was said during the promotions of Pogaru too in Hubli. It was said that both Darshan and Sudeep would make an appearance together which is a rarity over the years considering the two fell apart over a misunderstanding. Fans of both the actors were disappointed that the reunion did not happen in Hubli at Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru event. Now, it remains to be seen if the two stalwarts of Sandalwood let bygones be bygones and come together to appease their fans. If that happens then Challenging Star Darshan would be the first celebrity guest on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.