BB4 Telugu: Is Nagarjuna Trying To Break Abhijeeth Friendship With Harika?

Abhijeet, who rose to fame soon after ‘Life Is Beautiful’, became all the more popular after he entered the Bigg Boss house. His presence on the show has paved the way for a lot of controversies right from the start. There are few contestants like Sohel, Monal, Harika and others became famous while being on the show, it was Abijeet who has been grabbing headlines everywhere. Well, thanks to Bigg Boss, Abhijeet is now a household name!

Last night, Nagarjuna yelled at Abhijeet for denying the tasks which were assigned by Bigg Boss. We saw the host was furious on Abhijeet for taking Bigg Boss for granted and not obeying the rules. Nagarjuna is seen telling to Abhijeet, I would have sent you out of the house if you didn’t seek an apology. He requested folded hands and urged all the contestants to play the game. Netizens are questioning Nagarjuna why he is forcing Abhijeet to have a relationship with Monal?

That’s not all, they went on to say that why show makers are trying to break Abhijeet-Harika friendship. Nagarjuna advised Harika to play her own game without being favoritism to anyone in the house, especially to Abhijeet. The host indirectly hinted at Harika to cut her friendship with Abhijeet.It remains to be seen whether Harika will really break her friendship or not. We think Harika value her friendship than the game because it last for a long but the game is going to end in a couple of days from now. In the meantime. take a look at the tweets:

Really this is unfair ,why they are targeting abhi 🙁,and showing that clips to harika to break up their friendship 💔 ,we are with you abhi , and you are winner of bigg boss 4 telugu #StopTargetingAbijeet #Abhijeet #WeAdmireAbijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/rYQiafnrAS — surya Prakash (@suryaPr38119709) November 29, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

According to Nagarjuna

1. #Sohel saving #mehboob from Nominations. - Not favouritism

2. #ammarajasekhar taking Ariyana as assistant - Not Favouritism

Ippudu #Harika saving #Abhijeet mathram favouritism.

Bigg Boss asked Harika to swap, she did. It's her choice. — Tolly Nerds (@NerdsTolly) November 29, 2020

Harika said I have due of help to Abhijit during swapping.Ala ayithe Mari monal tho kuda due undi kada she help her in Captaincy .Swap cheste idarki same reasons ivvali. Okarki oka la and unkorku vere la chesindi. So she did biased only. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Pink lillies (@lillies_pink) November 29, 2020

No flirting

No controlling

Nontoxic Possessivenes

They feel hpy4eachother,

dont always expect supprt frm eachother,

talk good abt eachother in their absence,

dont express through words Wht they mean2eachother

Freedom&respect r d base of #abika very rare to find #BiggBossTelugu4 — 👱‍♀️ (@i_m_kss) November 29, 2020

#Harika evarini swap cheyalo meere cheptharu

Harika Eviction free pass time lo evariki garland veyyalo meere chepthe inka harika endhuku house lo pampincheyandi @StarMaa & @iamnagarjuna anni meere chepthe inka thanu endhuku 😡😡🤬🤬#HarikaQueenOfTasks#BiggBossTelugu4 — Sri K (@Sriteja_92) November 29, 2020