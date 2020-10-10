Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been in the news for various reasons. Contestants have started taking things seriously and they are giving their best in each and every task assigned by the Bigg Boss. For those who are new to the story, a love triangle is taking place in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 between Monal, Akhil, and Abhijeet.

It is all known knowledge that Akhil and Monal share a good rapport with each other. The audience are glued to their seats for their intimate moments. Show lovers claim that Akhil and Monal are the love birds of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It is being said that Akhil’s parents are unhappy and upset with the latest developments taking place in the show.

According to the leading online portal, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Akhil’s mother believed to have stated that, "They are looking for alliances. Akhil will a marry Telangana girl after coming out of the show."

On the other hand, it is being said that Akhil’s parents are creating dramas by giving video interviews so as to create hype about his son as well as to get him popular amongst the audience. Before jumping into the conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation regarding this news.

If you are looking forward to tonight's episode, then, there is an interesting update for all of you. Monal, Akhil, Abhijeet, Lasya are believed to have entered into a safe zone. Ariyana, Amma Rajasekhar, and Sujatha are in danger zone, one among the three is expected to say goodbye to the show. Whom do you think will face elimination this weekend? Let's know in the comments section below.