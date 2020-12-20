BB Telugu Grand Finale: Mehboob Leaks Forced Sohel To Settle For 25 Lakhs?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Sohel fans are upset. We need not tell you the kind of game that the contestant played all through the game. There was tough competition between Sohel and Abhijeet for winner's title. However, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant had to step out the race for 25 lakhs after it emerged that Sohel's chances of winning the show were bleak.

Sohel fans now contend that he was one of the strongest candidates this season yet had to settle for 25 lakhs when he could actually won 50 lakhs.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are also slamming former Bigg Boss contestant Mehboob for the leaks about who would win the TV reality show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss is currently underway and Abhijeet is being touted as the winner of season 4 while Akhil Sarthak is said to be the runner up. Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to grace the occasion as the chief guest.