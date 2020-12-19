BB 4 Telugu Grand Finale: Who Will Be Eliminated, Akhil Or Sohel

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is not only enthralling the lovers of Bigg Boss but also others. The makers of the show have come up with many twists and turns. We have seen different shades of the contestants and finally in the last week, there are only five contestants - Akhil, Ariyana, Sohel, Abhijeet and Harika. The grand finale episode is going to start today and the winner will be declared tomorrow.

According to the reports it is said that two other contestants will be eliminated from the show. Sources say that Harika will be evicted from the house and one amongst Akhil or Sohel will step out of the house today. My dear readers, whom do you think will be evicted, Sohel or Akhil? Do share your opinions in the comments section below.

Another interesting news for you my dear readers... This time, Bigg Boss makers are planning to have a female contestant as the winner of the show. If reports are to be blieved, Ariyana would emerge out as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Let us not predict much but wait and watch.

In the first season of Bigg Boss, Shiva Balaji emerged out as the winner and in the second season, Kaushal took the trophy. In the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Rahul Sipligunj was the winner and Sreemukhi stood as the runnerup.