Bastard! Telugu Anchor Anasuya Angry Outburst At Guy Who Branded Her B*tch

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the persons who never steps back to speak her mind. She never spares anyone who speaks in a wrong sense. She raises her voice on social and civic issues as well. The super cool mom is not only a talented anchor but also a talented actress

The 'Jabardasth' anchor recently fired on a netizen. One of the netizens called Anasuya , an attention bitch. Taking this to Twitter, she wrote,"Its easy to comment isn’t it? Having punched out two babies and in the process developed low blood pressure and this particular “attention seeking” incident took place at 5:30am where we shot straight for 22 hours.. what exactly do you know to even notice Mr.Aditya..??"

In another tweet, she said that, "Now you my dear are an Attention seeking B*****d digging a 3 year old video using it just to abuse me “bitch”?? uhuh.. won’t shy away from calling you.. because you started it.. but this is a bad me doing it.. but the person my parents raised me is still there so the ***"." Here is the tweet.

Its easy to comment isn’t it? Having punched out two babies and in the process developed low blood pressure and this particular “attention seeking” incident took place at 5:30am where we shot straight for 22 hours.. what exactly do you know to even notice Mr.Aditya..?? https://t.co/FyrR4CW9Ou — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 7, 2021

Now you my dear are an Attention seeking B*****d digging a 3 year old video using it just to abuse me “bitch”?? uhuh.. won’t shy away from calling you.. because you started it.. but this is a bad me doing it.. but the person my parents raised me is still there so the *** — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 7, 2021

In another tweet, Anasuya said that such comments hurts sometimes. To another netizen's tweet, she replied, "May be Sir.. but it hurts sometimes.. reminding me that I am still human.. and being human isn’t a shame.. and thank you for being kind with your words and gesture." Here is the tweet.