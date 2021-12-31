Bangarraju Teaser Out on New Year

King Akkineni Nagarjuna, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty starrer much awaited wholesome family entertainer Bangarraju is in post-production stages. The film’s shoot was already wrapped up.

So, the makers have decided to kickstart the promotions. They chose New Year to begin the campaign, as Bangarraju’s teaser will be launched tomorrow. The announcement poster presents father-son – Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in jubilant mood. They are seen twirling their moustache here. Nagarjuna appears in panchekattu, while Naga Chaitanya is seen in stylish attire.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju is one of the most awaited films releasing in 2022 Anup Rubens has scored music and all the songs released so far by the team got tremendous response. Party Song Of The Year- Vaasivaadi Tassadiyya features Faria Abdullah shaking her leg alongside Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.

Cast: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Faria Abdullah (special number), Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi

Technical Crew:

Story & Direction: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala

Producer: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Banners: Zee Studios, Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd

Screenplay: Satyanand

Music: Anoop Rubens

DOP: Yuvaraj

Art Director: Brahma Kadali