Bangarraju to Start Streaming on OTT From This Date

Akkineni Nagarjuna is on cloud nine. His recent outing 'Bangarraju' released during the Sankranthi weekend received positive response. The release of several films were postponed due to Omicron. Nagarjuna decided to have solo release during the festive occasion.

The film also did pretty well at the box office. The film also features Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Ramya Krishna in lead roles.

The film is set to arrive in OTT in a couple of days from now. Nagarjuna's movie's digital rights have been bagged by Zee5, they also made an official announcement stating that the film would start streaming on Zee5 from February 18, 2022.

The film was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. It is jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios banners.

