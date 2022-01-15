Bangarraju OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's much-awaited film 'Bangarraju' has finally hit the screens on Sankranti. The film has received fantastic reviews from the early shows.

With fears of Omicron looming, several Akkineni fans are eagerly waiting to know when Bangarraju will have its digital release. As per reports, the film's digital rights have been acquired by Zee5 for a hefty price.

According to trusted sources, Nagarjuna's Bangarraju is set to start streaming on Zeee5 post-theatrical release. So far, there's no set date as such for Bangarraju OTT release, as the digital partners would take a call on the streaming date of the film based on week days collections. So Bangarraju will make its way to OTT only after the film completes its theatrical run. This piece of news has not yet been confirmed from the makers' end.

Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana that also had a Sankranti release. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna and Veteran actor Nagababu is also appearing in a key role in the movie.