Bangarraju IMDB Rating

Akkineni Nagarjuna is riding high on the success of his latest outing Bangarraju. The film is minting gold at the box office.

Nagarjuna and his team are holding Bangarraju success meet in Hyderabad. The makers also thanked the audience for supporting and making the film a splash hit at the box office.

Bangarraju's first day collections are said to be Rs 17 cr gross at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to will reap profits at the box office given the festive holiday.

Now, coming to the rating of the movie, Bangarraju's IMDB rating right now is 7.9 which is way below what Soggade Chinni Nayana received.

Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa too received the highest rating on IMDB.

Bangarraju is helmed by Kalyan Krishna. Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna, and Krithi Shetty are seen in prominent roles.