Bangarraju Friday Shows With Standard Theater Pricing 

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya starrer wholesome family entertainer Bangarraju has opened to excellent response and has emerged as a Sankranthi Winner.

Overseas release is by Radha Krishna Entertainments and there is excellent response for the US Premieres.

However, due to content delay, the Premieres got cancelled in some areas. However, everything is cleared for the regular shows on Friday. The movie is playing with standard theater pricing in most areas.

It is a delight to see father and son - Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in their elements with the beautiful Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in this Kalyan Krishna's directorial. Watch the colorful family entertainer with your families and make this a memorable Sankranthi.