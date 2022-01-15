Bangarraju First Day Collections: Nagarjuna Movie Gets Festive Opening at Box Office

Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest release Bangarraju has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Akkineni fans can't stop gushing about the film. They are on cloud nine as they were able to watch Nagarjuna and Chaitu in one frame. The film will surely emerge as Sankranthi winner irrespective of talk. If you are wondering about Bangarraju's first day box collections, then, you have landed on the right page.

Speaking about collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 17 cr gross on its opening day at the box office. On the other hand, Bangarraju made a business of $27,010 at the USA box office. The official figures of Bangarraju are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, which also had a Sankranti release. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna and Veteran actor Nagababu also appears in a key role in the movie.