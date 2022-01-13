Bangarraju First Day Collection Prediction

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'Bangarraju' is trending on all social media platforms. Just one day left for the film to hit the big screens. Nagarjuna and his team are busy with extensive movie promotions.

The advance booking lines for movie tickets have opened in many areas. Looking at the ticket booking, Nagarjuna's Bangarraju is expected to earn an estimated Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

Touted to be a sequel to Nagarjuna-starrer 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which was released on Sankranthi way back in 2016, 'Bangarraju' is expected has raised a lot of expectations among the audience, who can't wait to watch the movie.

Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna and produced under the banner, Annapurna Studios.