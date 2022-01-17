Bangarraju Day 3 Collections: Nagarjuna Movie Mints Gold at Box Office

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Kalyan Krishna, Zee Studios, Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd Bangarraju Grossed 53 Cr Worldwide In 3 Days

King Akkineni Nagarjuna and Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya shared screen space for the second time after Manam for Bangarraju, which was a sequel for the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. Director Kalyan Krishna who helmed the prequel has made the sequel much more entertaining. In fact, fans are delighted to see Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya together on screen.

Bangarraju which was off to a thunderous start collected huge on day two as well. The film indeed raked bigger collection on day two. Continuing the trend, Bangarraju minted big numbers at the box office on day three too. The film has collected Rs 53 Cr gross for three days worldwide which is the highest first-weekend collection for both Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. With this massive show, Bangarraju becomes clear Sankranthi winner.

Akhil Akkineni too expressed his contentment for the blockbuster success of the movie. He said he's proud of his father and brother. “Im a proud son and a proud brother! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster,” tweeted he.

As is known, extra theatres were added for Bangarraju from the second day itself and the movie will have a dream and long run with no noted film releasing this month.