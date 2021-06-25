Bandla Ganesh Sensational Comments On Non Local Controversy in MAA Elections 2021

Bandla Ganesh in his speech said that he knew Prakash Raj from the past 23 years. He sang praises for Prakash Raj. He added that he has given land to Prakash Raj and adopted a village near Shadnagar. He further added that from many days, Prakash Raj has given food and shelter to COVID affected families. He has given money for the marriages of many stars' children.

Bandla Ganesh said that there is no discrimination in MAA. He said that every president worked hard for MAA. He said that there is no local and non-local issue. He gave an example of Prabhas and said that Prabhas was born in India and has got a star status in the world. He also said that Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli is getting opportunities to work with Hollywood. He said that most of the people from Shadnagar love Prakash Raj.

Bandla Ganesh expressed his hope that Prakash Raj would create wonders and after 27 years, MAA association is going to get a new building. Bandla Ganesh said that Prakash Raj never steps back to work for the welfare of the people. He urged media persons not to call for interviews till the completion of MAA elections.