Bandla Ganesh Is Bhakta Kannappa For Demigod Pawan Kalyan

Director and producer Bandla Ganesh’s is a die-hard fan of Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan. If you recall Bandla Ganesh's speech during the audio launch of Vakeel Saab had gone viral. Bandla Ganesh speech garnered more views than that of Pawan Kalyan at the Vakeel Saab audio event. Bandla Ganesh worships Pawan Kalyan a lot.

He considers Pawan Kalyan as God. Now, once again, Bandla Ganesh has expressed his love towards Pawan Kalyan with an interesting tweet.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan is expected to commence shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in a couple of days from now. The film will be directed by Krish. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the film.