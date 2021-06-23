Balayya's High-octane Action Scene in Boyapati Movie Will Be Visual Treat to Nandamuri Fans

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a mass hero with a huge fan following. Boyapati Seenu is known to make movies that evoke whistles from the audience in theaters with commercial elements. It has already been proven what it would be like if the two collaborate. The duo gave a big treat to Nandamuri fans with films like Simha and Legend.

Now, the same actor-director Jodi is joining hands for yet another film 'Akhanda'. The film promises to have everything that Nandamuri fans want. Most importantly, Boyapati is said to be gearing up to shoot a huge action episode. It is said that this scene in the movie will be a major highlight.

Also Read: This Sonu Sood News Is Fake!

While the film's production is yet to be completed, the shooting has been postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown. But again the conditions are getting better now and movies will soon go to the sets. A new schedule of the Balayya movie is expected to start on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the first week of July. Balakrishna and other actors are going to shoot this huge action episode right there.

Preparations are underway for the release of this film around Dasara. Knowing that Balakrishna will be seen in two different roles in the film has increased expectations among fans. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner, Dwarka Creations, the film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the heroine, who plays a pivotal role.