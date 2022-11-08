Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Shooting Locations in Anantapur

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. Currently, Balakrishna is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy. Balakrishna and the film unit are in the Anantapur district. They have shared the shooting locations of Veera Simha Reddy in Anantapur. Here is a chance to meet Balakrishna in Anantapur.

Nov 9th - Pennobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Nov 10th & Nov 11th: Amidhyala, Raketla, Uravakonda

Nov 12th & Nov 13th: Penugonda Fort

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Veera Simha Reddy is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in prominent roles.