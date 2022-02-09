Balakrishna's Celebrity Talk Show on Aha Creates A New Record

Nandamuri Balakrishna made his digital debut with the celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK' on the Telugu OTT platform Aha. Superstar Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and others have graced the show.

The latest news we hear is Balakrishna's Unstoppable is one of the most-watched shows on Aha video, with a record-breaking 40 cr minutes. The Aha team has confirmed this piece of news by releasing a new poster.

The love is UNSTOPPABLE ❤️#UnstoppableWithNBK is now the most-watched show on #ahavideoIN with 40 Crore Streaming Minutes 🔥 All Episodes Streaming Now

On the career front, Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda, which was directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film did well at the box office.

