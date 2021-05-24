Balakrishna's Akhanda Teaser Date Locked!

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s forthcoming film ‘Akhanda’ has been in the the news, since its inception. If the latest reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the teaser of Balakrishna’s Akhanda is likely to be unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, which is on June 10th. There’s still one month left to see the teaser of Akhanda.

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and the actor and director share a great rapport with each other. They have worked together for Simha and Legend. Boyapati thinks that there will be no better day to release the teaser than on Balakrishna’s birthday. Currently, the makers are working on the teaser. However, an official confirmation about the teaser to be released on Balakrishna’s birthday is awaited at the moment.

Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this action drama which is being bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creation.