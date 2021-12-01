Balakrishna's Akhanda First Day Collection Prediction

Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up to entertain all of us with his upcoming film 'Akhanda'. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing. It is known that Stylish star Allu Arjun and Rajamouli graced Akhanda pre release event recently.

From then on, Akhanda has become the talk of the town. The film generated much hype among the audience. This is the first big-budget film to release in theatres this year.

We have heard from our sources that Akhanda tickets are selling like hotcakes in the two telugu states. Trade analysts predict that Balakrishna's Akhanda will likely collect around Rs 18 cr plus on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

The film could collect less or more than the estimated figure.

Akhanda is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Akhanda is produced under Dwaraka Creations. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film will see actors Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in key roles.