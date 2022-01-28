Balakrishna's Akhanda Closing Collections

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda was the first film to hit theatres in December. The film earned mixed reviews from critics and the public alike. No one expected Akhanda would become a massive hit in Tollywood. But Boyapati and Balayya combo like always has worked its magic at the box office.

Balakrishna's Akhanda has turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. The film was directed by Boyapati Srinu. Poorna, Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth were seen key roles in Akhanda.

Here is the final collections of Akhanda at the box office in Nizam and Ceded areas:

Nizam:20.84 cr

Ceded:15.91 cr

AP/TS:62.64 CR

ROI and overseas:1065 cr

Total collections:73.29 cr

Breakeven: 54 cr

Recovery:135%