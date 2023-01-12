Balakrishna Watches Veera Simha Reddy First Day First Show at Bhramaramba Hyderabad

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is trending on social media. Balayya fans began celebrating in front of the theatres the night before its release.

Balayya fans are making sure that all shows are occupied by a huge crowd.

Bhramaramba theatre is very known for Hyderabadis. Balakrishna is headed to Bhramaramba theatre to watch the first day first show of Veera Simha Reddy with the fans and the audience.

Veera Simha Reddy is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film.