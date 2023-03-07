Back To Back Issues Haunt Prabhas' Project K

Rebel Star Prabhas' Project K is one of the most anticipated films of next year. The film has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, among others. The latter is making her debut in Telugu with Project K.

On Sunday, Big B suffered an injury on the sets of Project K. He confirmed about his injury via his personal blog post. He is advised to bed rest for a couple of months.

On June 14, Deepika Padukone had severe chest pain and uneasiness during the film of Project K. Deepika was also hospitalized during the time. On the other hand, Taraka Ratna who died on February 18, 2023, was supposed to play a crucial role in Project K.

Unfortunately, Taraka Ratna couldn't be part of the film due to his sudden demise of him. Taking all these into consideration, the film seems to be haunted by back-to-back setbacks.

Project K is helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is produced under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The yet-to-be-titled film will be released on 12 January 2024.

