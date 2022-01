Veteran actor Sathyaraj has tested positive for COVID-19. He was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated last night in Chennai.

The doctors are yet to release a health bulletin on Sathya Raj.

Sathya Raj became famous in Telugu and Hindi with his character 'Kattappa' in the Baahubali franchise. The film was directed by Rajamouli and also starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana, and others.