Baahubali Star Will Release Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham Trailer

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty is making most of the time at her home due to COVID-19 pandemic. She is spending her quality time with her family members. On the other hand, Anushka is eagerly waiting to hear the response of her upcoming film ‘Nishabadham’. It is another film that will skip theatrical release this year amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to reports, Anushka’s Nishabadham streaming rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. The film is all set to stream on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video from October 2.

The latest we hear is that the Baahubali star will release Anushka Shetty’s Nishabadham trailer. Hold on! Who do you think the person is? We would like to tell, it is not Prabhas but Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaladeva who is going to be a part of the film's trailer tomorrow at 1 pm.

Anushka Shetty will be essaying the role of a mute artist while actor Madhavan will be seen as a musician in the film. The film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey in prominent roles. The film is directed by Hemant Madhukar and it is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Viswaprasad.