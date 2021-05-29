Baahubali Child Artist Turns Hero

Director SS Rajamouli’s popular Baahubali franchise not only did astounding business at the box office, but also continues to stay in the news even four to five years after its theatrical release, for film box office records and stars' performance in the movie.

After the super success of Baahubali, all the stars who had worked in the film right--from Prabhas to child artist Sathvik Varma are being flooded with movie offers.

Did you know this? Child Artist Sathvik Varma is all set to make a grand debut as a full-fledged hero in the film. Before Baahubali, Sathvik was featured in ‘Race Gurram’, ‘ Malli Raava’, ‘Naa Peru Surya’, 100 % love and a few other movies. He earned his own fan following for his acting chops. Now, the Tollywood actor is trying to prove himself as a hero. Talking about Sathvik Varma’s film, the movie is titled ‘Batch’ and the makers released the first look poster from the film. The poster has received a thumping response from all quarters.

Director Sathvik Varma is seen hugging heroine Neha Pathan in the first look and it looks like, the makers have clipped the first look poster from a song. If you haven’t seen the poster yet, here it is for you.

Batch is directed by Shiva and produced by Ramesh.