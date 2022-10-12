Ayraa’s First Look Poster From Karthik Raju Out

The makers of the forthcoming multi-lingual film Atharva starring the young and talented hero Karthik Raju in the lead role have promoted it as a crime thriller. Starting from the title poster to the first look poster, every poster gave an impression that Atharva is an Action Thriller film. Simran Choudhary also appeared intense in her first look poster.

Today, the makers released the first look of Ayraa who will be seen in a significant role. The actress who played a bubbly character looks beautiful here in Ghagra Choli, flashing a charismatic smile. It’s evident through the poster that, Atharva will have other elements other than crime and thrilling elements. It will have a love track, comedy and other emotions as well.

Karthik Raju will be seen as a Biometric Analyst in the film directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma are presenting the movie. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers.

Arvind Krishna, Kabir Singh Duhan, Kalpika Ganesh, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Marimuthu and Anand will appear in important roles.

A top-notch team of technicians are taking care of different crafts of the movie. Sricharan Pakala of DJ Tillu and Major fame renders soundtracks, wherein Charan Madhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.

Atharva will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.