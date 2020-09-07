Akkineni Nagarjuna has returned as the host for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The popular reality show has begun with grand celebrations last night. The season has become popular among the audience even before it aired. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss season 4 is getting a few more wild card entrants.

As of now, they are 16 contestants in the house. Apart from these contestants, the show organizers are planning to send two more popular stars as wild card entrants. They are none other than Jabardasth Avinash and Sasikumar Pampana of Ee Rojullo fame, who will soon be entering into the house. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from show makers about the same.

The real fun will begin from today. On the other hand, show organizers are planning to bring celebrities to cheer the audience as people are staying at their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, there is no official report as of yet on which celebrity is going to come in upcoming episodes. Watch this space for more updates.