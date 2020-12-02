Avinash Gets A Fitting Reply From Sohel, But Netizens Can't Stop Trolling Him

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is making news for all reasons. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which is at its peak at the moment and it is heading towards its grand finale. There’s no denying the fact that each and every contestant in the house is putting their best foot forward to make it to the finale. The show makers introduced the ticket to the finale task on the show which is likely to have three levels for the contestants.

Last night, seven contestants were seen participating in the show but only four contestants Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel and Akhil are qualified for the second level to a ticket finale. Jabadarasth Avinash was out of the race and he seems to be upset about the way the contestants are playing for each other. No one is seen supporting him, he also had clashed with Sohel for playing the wrong game.

In the latest promo, Avinash is seen discussing with Sohel that in the third level, 'any two contestants will play the game'? Sohel is seen telling that ‘Yes, we have to play an individual game? Avinash shot an immediate question to Sohel, so the last two levels you haven’t played the individual game right. Sohel is seen yelling at Avinash for blaming him as he is not playing an individual game. Netizens trolling Avinash to stop question only Sohel, go and ask other contestants Abhijeet and Harika. They are also helping each other why are you blaming only Sohel. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

Everyone played their own play team r individually that’s they decision win or loss is imp mister avinash first play ur game properly pic.twitter.com/BT6R3AjgjD — vamsi_vicky (@vamsivicky5490) December 2, 2020

It’s very obvious. Akhil&Sohel are the strongest for such tasks. They play individually or they play together it’s difficult for others. Avinash&some cry babies like him out cannot digest this fact. They blame everyone&everything because they are not winning. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Rishu (@MeHonestlyy) December 2, 2020

avinash ki immunity ochinatu alnti tasks pedte happy untar emo .........

avinash nik ala easy ga immunity oste #akhil sohel nimida edvaledu lit tesukunad flag task tanu win aina sare @StarMaa #BiggBossTelugu4 — Veerender (@Veeren11397) December 2, 2020

#Avinash ga ninnati nunchi non-stop ga edusthunnav ga ra babu 🤣🤣🤣#BiggBossTelugu4 — Daenerys Targaryen ➐ (@AryaShelby) December 2, 2020

Avinash odarpu yatra start chesadu towards harika

Noel kosam game play chestha ani cheppina maha nati harika

Now showing caring among themselves

Papam Ariana is true to friendship but avinash doesn't deserve her friendship#BiggBossTelugu4 — ramesh (@ramesh75287870) December 2, 2020