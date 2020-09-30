When Ariyana Glory sashayed into the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 house, not much was known about her to the common television audiences. Those who might have followed a couple of her shows on a few entertainment channels, would have recognized her. As some reports put it, Ariyana's actual name is Archana and she hails from Vikarabad. Ariyana’s first significant appearance on TV was through a comedy show on one of the channels. She also went on to interview several Tollywood celebrities which made people notice her. But the best recognition came after her interview with maverick director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV.

In the Bigg Boss house, Ariyana appears to be a real plucky customer even though it’s early days for her in making her presence felt. She just began to open up more and more and the glimpses of that were witnessed during the exit of TV news anchor Devi Nagavalli who was eliminated last Sunday. Ariyana’s emotional farewell to Devi was perhaps the best coming from the budding celebrity as her outpouring seemed pristine and came straight from the bottom of her heart.

And also to her credit, she never appeared to have been involved in gossiping about others in the show. She seems to be playing the game reasonably well and doing her best in the tasks. The young lass also showed that she never shies away from expressing her point of view clearly to other contestants so that her game does not get influenced by others.

After a brief spell of ‘blow-hot-blow-cold’ brushes with Sohail Ali Khan, the young girl appears to be getting drawn towards Jabardasth comedian Avinash. Tuesday’s Bigg Boss episode has given enough hints on this which prompted netizens to raise mischievous questions on social media platforms like “what’s cooking between the two?” and “Is yet another romantic affair blooming in the Bigg Boss house?”

Contestants getting closer and falling in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss house is quite common. While some of them last beyond the reality show, many of them are always seen as mere ploys to gain public attention to add up to their popularity. The fourth season has already seen something of that sort happening centered around Monal Gajjar and involving Akhil and Abhijeet. Interestingly, we cannot call it a love triangle as yet as none of the two male contestants that Monal appears to be close to are ready to let the cat out of the bag.

While show enthusiasts are curious about this interesting triangle, the Ariyana-Avinash episode only seems to be adding more to this love interest developing inside the house. Will they cozy up a bit more as the reality show progresses further or is there a twist in the tale is likely to become evident by this weekend, so to say. For this week, Ariyana is safe as she received immunity from nominations, thanks to the generosity of her BFF and ‘big sister’ Devi Nagavalli. So, with no nomination tension playing in her mind, there is no harm if she chooses to indulge in a bit of romance to pep up the mood in the house.