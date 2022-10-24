 Avika Gor’s Umapathi First Look Poster Out

Films set in the rural backdrop generate special interest among movie buffs. And if the village backdrop movies have a beautiful love story, then the interest will be multiplied. Anuragh and Avika Gor of Uyyala Jampala fame starrer latest flick Umapathi is a pleasant love story set in a rural backdrop.

Satya Dwarapudi is directing the movie, while K Koteswar Rao is bankrolling it under the banners of Krishi Creations and Avika Screen Creations. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Umapathi released its first look poster. Like the title, the first-look poster also looks very charming. While Anuragh appears in a rural getup, Avika Gor looks gorgeous as a village belle in a half saree. Both are seen sitting on a bike, and in the background, we can see the greenery. Anuragh and Avika share lovely chemistry in the poster.

Shakthikanth Karthick who provided a chartbuster album for the massive blockbuster Fidaa has scored music for Umapathi. Raghavendra cranks the camera, whereas Goutham Raju and Nani take care of editing. Venkat Are handles the art department, while lyrics were penned by Chandrabose, Murthy Devagupthapu, and Bhaskarabhatla.

Posani Krishna Murali, Thulasi, Praveen, Auto Ram Prasad, Trinadh, Srimannarayana, Bhadram, Srinivas, and Jayavani are the other prominent cast.

The shoot of Umapathi, which is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kalavani, completed its shooting part, and the movie is fast progressing with its post-production formalities.

The makers who are planning to release the movie soon have started the promotions by releasing the first look poster.

