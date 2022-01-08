Atithi Devo Bhava Movie Review

Release Date: January 07, 2022

Starring: Aadi Sai Kumar, Nuveksha

Director: Polimera Nageshwar

Producers: Rajababu Miryala, Ashok Reddy Miryala

Music Director: Shekar Chandra

Cinematography: Amarnadh Bommi Reddy

Editor: Kartik Srinivas

Young hero Aadi Sai Kumar's latest release is Atithi Devo Bhava, which was released in theatres on January 7, 2022. Nuveksha is the leading lady in the film. If you are planning to watch the film and are waiting for the review, here we go:

Story: Abhi (Aadi Saikumar) has the chronic disease "Monophobia." He can't stay alone and always wants someone to be with him or by his side. He falls in love with Vaishnavi (Suveksha). For a few days, everything goes well between them. But when Vaishnavi learns about Abhi's phobia, Abhi and Vaishnavi's relationship faces new challenges. How is Abhi going to resolve the issue between them? Will Vaishnavi and Abhi get patched up? This forms the rest of the story.

Performance: Aadi's talent is known to the audience. He gets into the skin of Abhi. Nuveksha made everyone sit up and take notice of her work. Along with the rest of the cast and crew, Nuveksha did a commendable job.

Analysis: The first half of the film is a bit slow. The second half of the film picks up the pace and keeps the audience glued to their seats. The music has been composed by Sekhar Chandra and the songs are the saving grace of the film. The cinematographers' hard work has been visible on the screens, and it is good.

Every human has a set of problems or quirks. When it comes to Atithi Devo Bhava, Hero Aadi(Abhi) also faces the same predicament by not being able to be all alone. How Aadi will be able to overcome this phobia with the help of friends is the journey that is Atithi Devo Bhava. We should appreciate the makers of Atithi Devo Bhava for backing up and encouraging these kinds of stories and creating awareness among the audience that human life is more precious than phobias and diseases.

Verdict: Aadi and Director Polimera Nageshwar's sincere effort to make a film turns out to be a clean entertainer.