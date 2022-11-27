Atharva' Has Come Out Well: Producer Subhash Nuthalapati

Young hero Karthik Raju's upcoming movie Atharva is being made under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Mahesh Reddy is directing this crime thriller movie with a different concept. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers for this film presented by Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma. The core team of the film which is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages has addressed the media. Announcing that the shooting of the film has been completed, the film unit has shared many interesting facts.

Subhash Nuthalapati said, “Atharva gave me a unique experience. The movie has come out well. This movie is going to be released in February.”

Director Mahesh Reddy said, “The shooting of the movie has been wrapped up. The post-production activities have also completed. Karthik Raju and Simran Chaudhary played the lead roles. Sricharan Pakala of DJ Tillu fame provided wonderful music. Charan Madhavaneni’s brilliant cinematography is going to be another highlight. Atharva is an investigation thriller based on true events. The investigation process in the film is not regular. There is a lot of intensity. The audience will surely be thrilled. All three songs will be pleasant. Sricharan Pakala who scored the songs also gave amazing RR for the movie.”

The producer’s father Srinivas Nuthalapati said, “I am introducing my son Subhash as a producer under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. We made the film without compromising anywhere. We have done everything needed for the film. Thanks to the media for supporting the film.”

The cameraman said, “Subhash was more like a friend to us than a producer. Even our hero Karthik Raju used to be very funny on the sets. Simran's dedication was on a different level. The visuals look good, thanks to the superb work of art director Ram. Our director is a very positive person. He supported me well. I want the film to be a big success.”

Hero Karthik Raju said, “I did Atharva, after Kausalya Krishnamurthy. I heard the story of Atharva when I was planning of doing a good film. We have seen many movies about the police department. But no movie was made based on the clues department. Our producer spent lavishly on the film. It was fun working with heroine Simran. Ayraa is a hard-working actress. This entire team is like a family. Srinivas garu is hoping to make his son a good producer. I like Sricharan Pakala’s music. He has given wonderful music for this movie.”

Heroine Simran Chaudhary said, “I did dub for this movie. We are going to start the promotions of this movie soon. This is Subhash's first film as a producer. I am happy to work with this team. Our DOP Charan has shown us beautifully. Our director Mahesh has made the movie brilliantly. After hearing the story, I immediately said okay. Karthik Raju has become a better friend to me than a hero. Keep supporting us like this.”

