Atharintiki Daaredi Actress Pranitha Subhash Marries Businessman, Check Wedding Pictures

Gorgeous actress Pranitha Subhash was seen with Pawan Kalyan in Athraintiki Daredi. She also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Yesterday, she lost her single status. Yes. In a quiet ceremony, Pranitha got married to a businessman Nitin Raju. She informed her fans and followers via Instagram.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in very intimate ceremony," the couple said in a joint statement.

She also apologised to her fans for not informing them about the wedding beforehand.

"We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding date," the couple said.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have like nothing more that for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things gets better," they added.



