Astrologer's Shocking Prediction: Naga Chaitanya's Career Will Take Off Post Samantha Exit From His Life

After a couple of days of speculations around Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce, the couple confirmed that they are going to end their relationship on October 2 by releasing an official statement. The news shook the south Indian film industry. Ever since the news of Chay Sam's divorce has come out, we are hearing different news on social media. Now, here is a video that is going viral. In the video, one could see an astrologer predicting that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will take divorce and if happens, Chay's career will take off whereas Samantha would become zero. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most loved couples in the south Indian film industry. They got married in the year 2017 and the wedding took place in a grand manner. After three years of their married life, the couple decided to part ways. What led to their separation is the most sought after question that is doing all the rounds in social media.