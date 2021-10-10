Astrologer's Prediction on MAA Elections Results: Prakash or Vishnu Manchu Winner?

MAA Elections 2021 is going on. Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu are in the race for the presidential post. Who is going to win the elections is one of the most sought after questions among the filmy circles. We have seen many controversies related to MAA and the members of MAA are not leaving any stone unturned to criticise others. Before MAA elections, many events took place wherein we have seen some of the stars jumping from one panel to other.

Now, the latest news is that a famous astrologer predicted that according to the stars, Manchu Vishnu is going to win the presidential post. The astrologer said that he had studied their zodiac signs and said that there are more chances for Manchu Vishnu to win the elections. Let us wait and see who is going to win the elections.

Prakash Raj said that he would work for the development of MAA whereas Manchu Vishnu said that he would build MAA building with his own expenses. Vishnu also said that his family has been associated with the Telugu film industry and knew the problems of artists. He stated that he would solve the problems. During the campaign, some of the stars said that Prakash Raj is an outsider and questioned how can he solve the problems of stars.