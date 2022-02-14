Asta creations Announces New Film With Vishwanth

Asta creations announced there production No - 2 starting Young talented hero viswanth and Happening malyali beauty gopika Udayan. On the eve of valentines day production team announced and started the project officially.

Debutand Kuladeep is taking care of story, Screenplay and Direction. Siri is presenting the movie and Devu satynarayana, Prathap reddy adhuri, Shaik Rahim is bankrolling the project. Very soon other details of the movie will be announced officially