Aryan Gowra's 'O Saathiya' In The Final Stages Of Post-Production

There is a love story in almost every movie. There is always a good demand for movies that are based on beautiful love stories. Particularly, the youth audiences will love to watch love stories on screen. That is why filmmakers are passionate about making love stories. An upcoming movie O Saathiya falls under the same genre. An interesting aspect is that both the director and producer of this movie are women. Chandana Katta is producing 'O Saathiya' under Thanvika Jashwika Creations banner, while Divya Bhavna is directing it.Aryan Gowra is a Software engineer turned actor.

He works in night shifts for a top MNC company and completed this film in shooting day time… O Saathiya is Aryan’s second film.The makers of this film starring Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty have come up with an update. The post-production activities of this movie have reached the final stages. The makers have announced that they are preparing to release the film soon. The promotional content of O Saathiya has already garnered a huge response on social media.

It is known that the title song O Saathiya sung by Javed Ali as well as the other song Vellipoye sung by Rahul Shipligunj released on the occasion of Valentine's Day got a superb response. There is a good buzz on the movie, thanks to impressive promotional material.

EJ Venu's cinematography seems to be a plus for the film. The songs scored by Vinnu have already impressed the listeners. The makers will announce the release date of this movie soon.

