Arya Was Life Changing Experience: Allu Arjun

It's 17 years of Arya today. Allu Arjun's Arya released in theatres on 7th May, 2004. Bunny took to his Twitter and shared an adorable post that reads, "It's 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life-changing experience of my life . It's still the greatest miracle in my life . LOVE from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words. Feel my Love." Here is the tweet.

17 years of ARYA today pic.twitter.com/YnOs5jDRDL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2021

In another tweet, he said that Arya has changed the lives of many people. He further wrote that the film has changed his course as an actor, Sukumar's life as a director, Dil Rau's life as a producer, DSP's life as a Musician, Rathnavelu as a DOP, Bunny Vasu as distributer, etc. Just give a look at the tweet made by Allu Arjun.

Thank you & Gratitude Forever 💙 pic.twitter.com/9tVshZNQAU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2021

Allu Arjun's Arya was directed by Sukumar and financed by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Arya was Sukumar's first movie as director. Allu Arjun, Siva Balaji and Anu Mehta acted in the lead roles.

Here are some of the unforgettable dialogues from the cult classic.

Prema rendaksharala maha kavyam... Rendu kaniti chukkala mahasamudram

Prathi jeevi anveshana prema kosam... Prathi jeevi neerekshana prema kosame...

Na priyurali cheti sparsha tho deni janma punitamaindi - Arya

Meru okarini love cheyagane nenu drop ayipovala... Asalu ala drop ayithe adi prema ela avuthundi...

Meru nannu em love cheyakarledu...Just feel my love... Na premani feel ayithe challu...

E feeling lekapovadam kante... edo oka feeling undadam bettere kada...

Premaina, dweshaymaina manusulone kadara undedei... Ante Geetha manasulo nenunnate kadara...

Echi puchukovatam business... Geetha nu nenu premisthunnanu kabati, Geetha kuda nannu preminchamantam business avuthundi gani prema ela avuthundi

Asalu prema anetene nijam, malli e nijamaina prema enti?

You know something, I’m so expressive... Nenu edaina open ga matladuthanu

Uncle, I'am Arya... Lover of Geetha...

Feel My Love - Arya