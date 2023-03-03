Arya Dayal Making Telugu debut With Baby’s second song: Deets Inside

The first song from Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Baby, Oo Rendu Prema Meghalila was a raging chartbuster. The stage is set for the arrival of the second song now.

The second song is crooned by happening singer Arya Dayal. She is one of the trending music artists in the country now and the makers of Baby have pulled off a coup by bringing her on-board for the film. This will mark her Tollywood debut.

The director Sai Rajesh said “The first song is a sensational hit and we’re delighted to be unveiling the second song soon. It is crooned by Arya Dayal who has a huge follower base. I personally am a huge fan of her work. I am confident that the Telugu audience will fall in love with her voice.”

On the occasion, the producer, SKN says “For the first time ever, we erected a set for a lyrical video. The first song was a raging chartbuster and I assure you that the second song will be quite as good. We are confident that it’ll strike a chord with all sections of audience.

Arya Dayal said she feel honoured to be making her Tollywood debut with this winning audio single and thanked the makers for the opportunity.

Baby is gearing up for its theatrical release soon. The much anticipated second song from the album will be out soon.