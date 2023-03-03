Arvind Swami’s Powerful Character Poster As Raju aka Raazu From Custody Out

Young hero Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Custody directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu recently wrapped up its shoot. And the team is currently busy with post-production work.

The recently released short glimpse impressed everyone and the character poster of Krithi Shetty also raised curiosity. Today, makers delighted everyone by unveiling the character poster of enigmatic and talented actor Arvind Swami. He is playing the role of Raju aka Raazu in the film.

His look is so powerful and the actor is seen with handcuffs and behind the bars. This menacing look has further raised the expectations on this action thriller.

The film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

Custody is one of the most expensive films in the career of Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in a prestigious manner under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film is being made with high production values and technical standards. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja together scored the music for the movie. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography. Rajeevan is the production designer and DY Satyanarayana is the art director.

Custody will have its theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.