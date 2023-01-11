Arvind Krishna's UNDER World Billionaires First Look Out

Young and talented hero Arvind Krishna has been hectic busy with numerous projects, though he is making sure every project has its uniqueness in story and screenplay. Arvind is presently doing a web series under the direction of Gagan Gopal Mulka. M.Srinivasulu and Deevi Venu Gopal are producing the movie on LS productions. Janathanam Kesani is the executive producer.

UNDER World Billionaires is the title locked for the series and the makers unveiled the first look poster today. The first look poster presents Arvind Krishna in a stylish yet intense look with a beard and sporting shades. It also sees other actors with seriousness on their faces.

While the title UNDER World Billionaires sounds intriguing, the first-look poster is also very impressive. Going by the poster, UNDER World Billionaires will be an action thriller with a different concept.

Radhika Preethi is the leading lady, while Madhu Sudhan, Jyothi Rai, Shawar Ali, Alok Jain, Leena Kapoor, Ravi Mallidi and Manish Gilada are the ensemble cast of the movie for which music is by S Chinna, while cinematography is handled by T Surendra Reddy. Junaid Siddique is the editor.

UNDER World Billionaires has completed its shooting part and post-production works are underway. The release date of the series will be revealed soon.