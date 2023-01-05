Arvind Krishna’s First Look Poster From ATHARVA Out

Young and talented hero Karthik Raju’s multi-lingual film Atharva is directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments. Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma are presenting the movie. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers.

Arvind Krishna is playing a special role in this. Wishing the actor on his birthday, the team has released his look from the movie. The poster sees Arvind Krishna giving a stern gaze, and it also sees police officials and media persons.

As of now, the makers released the first-look posters of Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, and Ayraa and every promotional stuff increased expectations on the movie which has completed the shooting part and progressing the post-production works at a brisk pace. The makers are planning to release the teaser soon.

Atharva will have elements other than crime and thrilling. It will have a Love, Romance track, Comedy and different emotions as well.

Kabir Singh Duhan, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Marimuthu and Anand will appear in important roles.

A top-notch team of technicians is taking care of different crafts of the movie. Sricharan Pakala of DJ Tillu and Major fame renders soundtracks, wherein Charan Madhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.

Atharva will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.