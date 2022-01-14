Arjuna Phalguna OTT Release Date Confirmed

Hyderabad: 100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, will premiere Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer's action thriller, Arjuna Phalguna, on January 26, commemorating Republic Day. The film, written and directed by Teja Marni, is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy have bankrolled the film under Matinee Entertainment. The film also stars Naresh, Sivaji Raja, Subba Raju, Devi Prasad, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Raj Kumar Chowdary (Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame) and Chaitanya in key roles.

Arjuna Phalguna is an engaging mix of action, romance, friendship, with a gripping screenplay that takes several riveting twists and turns. The story revolves around Arjun and a group of four inseparable friends in Andhra Pradesh. All attempts of the aimless youngsters to find a livelihood go in vain. To bail themselves out of a financial crisis, Arjun and his friends turn drug dealers and carry cocaine across the border. However, a cop Subbaraju is committed to catching hold of them. Is there hope in sight for Arjun and the gang?

The film has fantastic music by Priyadarshan Balasubramanian, where the pulsating score and the foot-tapping songs contribute richly to the film's rustic ambience. Sree Vishnu yet again lands at a very unique script that is based on a series of true incidents. Amritha Aiyer's charming presence in addition to the on-screen camaraderie of the five friends keeps the viewer invested in the story throughout. The director Teja Marni proves that he has a knack to pull off unusual stories yet again after his gripping political drama Johaar (that released on aha).

Other recent releases on aha include The American Dream, Lakshya, Senapathi, 3 Roses, Laabham, Manchi Rojuloachaie, Romantic, Most Eligible Bachelor, Anubhavinchu Raja, Sarkaar, Chef Mantra, Alludu Garu, and Christmas Thatha, to name a few. The streaming platform is soon coming up with Telugu Indian Idol (the first-ever Indian Idol in South India) hosted by Sreerama Chandra. aha's talk show, Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna has been rated the no. 1 talk show on IMDB recently.

