Arjun Sarja Villain In Ravi Teja's Khiladi?

Actor Arjun Sarja is missing from action for a while. If you are missing him badly on silver screen, this piece of news is for you. Arjun Sarja has shared one picture with his fans and audience. The Kollywood actor announced that he was joining the crew of Ravi Teja's upcoming movie Khiladi.

A new start in 2021 On the sets of #Khiladi pic.twitter.com/m2LfWESKJh — Arjun (@akarjunofficial) January 28, 2021

Reports are doing the rounds that he is likely to play a villain role in the film. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Back to Khiladi, it features Ravi Teja in the lead role who is basking in the success of his last outing 'KRACK' which is roaring at the box office. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma, also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.