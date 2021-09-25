Arjun Reddy Actress Will Be Next Monal Gajjar In Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial TV reality shows in Telugu states. Lahari Shari of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the strongest contestants in the house. for the unversed, Lahari Shari has worked with Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda in the blockbuster movie, Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy did extremely well at the box office.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that Lahari Shari is likely to be Monal Gajjar of the current season. If you are curious to know what we are talking about, read on.

Lahari Shari is in danger zone as per unofficial polls. Bigg Boss viewers are predicting that Lahari Shari will get eliminated in Sunday's episode. If you ask us, Lahari is going to escape the eviction this weel as well. Not just that, she is also going to survive in the house for a long time like Monal Gajjar.

If you recall, Monal Gajjar was there in the house till the pre-finale episode, though audience predicted her elimination in the initial days of the show itself.

The show makers are said to have saved Monal for TRPs and retain the glam quotient on the show. Now, the makers are likely to continue the same strategy in case of Lahari Shari too, as per the buzz.

Murmurs are doing the rounds Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is likely to share the stage with host Nagarjuna in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We hear that the Love Story team are likely to appear as guests in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 weekend to promote their film. Are you excited to meet the team? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post.