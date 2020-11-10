Ariyana, Stay Strong In Bigg Boss House: Netizens

One of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is currently talk of the town. The show is being hosted by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is garnering a lot of TRPs. With just five weeks left for the grand finale, the game is getting interesting and the contestants are not leaving any unturned to impress the audience. During the last episode, Ariyana and Monal got into an argument over the nomination process for giving their own reasons as why they are nominating each other, which soon escalated into a war of words and their fight turned ugly. Ariyana is far better than Monal because the former is playing really well in the game. But, now she has become a soft target for their inmates and except Avinash, all of them have nominated Ariyana for this week eviction. But, Ariyana is winning the hearts of the audience for her sincerity and boldness in the show. She is not playing a safe game at all.

Ariyana is one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.She is trying hard to prove her talent in whatever task Bigg Boss assigns to them. She has become a household name after making her entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She has a decent fan following and her fans taking a dig at Monal in defense of their favorite contestant Ariyana.

Some of the Twitterati are praising Ariyana for speaking the truth about Monal. Netizens are saying on Twitter that we support you, just don’t give up and play well. Ariyana is really shelling out inspiration goals to her fans. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu #Ariyanawinninghearts

Rock solid by #Ariyana yesterday...Most befitting reply given to #Abhijeet when he given the reason why he has voted to #Ariyana... Definitely candidate in top 5.

No comments on #management quota candidate #Monal — insaneee (@Selitos1) November 10, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 Yeeeeee superb #Ariyana What a clarity this girl has

Superb points about #Monal — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) November 9, 2020

Ariyana 🔥🔥 you rocked it today. The way you gave clarity 👌👏👏

Taking 7 nominations is not easy. Still you didn’t lose it. You gave back to them gracefully. More power to you girl. #Ariyana#BiggBossTelugu4 — Sai (@smkand25) November 10, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Ariyana #BiggBoss4Telugu #BigBossTelugu

Captain should not be very strict and should not give commands to HM's,Wow..Explanation given by Ariyana simply superb for all the HM's.If same would happen to #Monal she would have cried the whole day... pic.twitter.com/shy64aRVdx — insaneee (@Selitos1) November 10, 2020