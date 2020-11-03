Ariyana Becomes A Huge Competitor To Other Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants?

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become most intriguing and interesting for the audience. Finally, we are getting to see new colors of the contestants. The latest season is inching towards the ninth week and the makers are yet to announce the nominated contestants for this week eviction. Actually, the show should have completed the nomination process in Monday episode but they couldn’t do as inmates' reasons for nominating other contestants is taking a longer time than expected. Another interesting and major fight between Abhijeet and Amma Rajasekhar will take place in tonight’s episode. The audience are eagerly waiting to watch it.

Ariyana is the eighth captain of the house and it is the biggest power in Bigg Boss. As you all know, it comes with huge responsibilities to manage the house. She has become an amazing captain of this season and few of them have failed to prove their mettle as a captain. On Monday episode, Ariyana asked Sohel to fetch four buckets of water as he is sleeping in the house. It’s punishment in the house whoever sleeps. Ariyana asked him to do but Sohel requested her, he will do evening but Ariyana also requested and suggested him to do or not, it's his choice which led to a heated argument. Later, Ariyana nominated Sohel for this week's eviction. Ariyana captaincy makes housemates go crazy as she is being so strict in the house.

According to the social media buzz, Ariyana is a very straightforward person and she is playing game genuine comparing to other contestants. She is putting effort in every task and not diverting from her goal. Netizens are hailing for her performance in the show. That’s not all, Ariyana is dominating other female contestants like-Dethadi Harika, Lasya and Monal. She has become extremely popular among these female contestants. Ariyana may reach into top finalists, if she continue the game with the same spirit. Ariyana graph has been rising with each day and she has all qualities to be in the top 3 of this. Looks like Ariyana's popularity is expected to become a problem for Avinash, Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel who are the frontrunner to clinch the title of this season.