Are You A Virgin, Asks Pawan Kalyan: Vakeel Saab Trailer Talk

Finally, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab trailer was put out on the Internet. The trailer is trending at the number one position on Youtube. The trailer has shattered many records went to become the most liked teaser within hours of its release. The trailer video gives a glimpse of intense courtroom drama from the film. They showcased Pawan Kalyan as a powerful lawyer. The trailer looks so promising and high voltage drama.

Pawan Kalyan plays the good lawyer, who fights for the rights of systematically victimized three women. “Are you a virgin?”, he asks one of the men, who made a court case against the women. And when the opposition lawyer objects to it, it highlights the hypocrisy of this question. If you didn't watch the trailer, yet. Here we go. Take a look at the video:

The film is directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kappor. Vakeel Saab, which marks Pawan's return to silver screen after two years. The film features Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in significant roles. It is due to release in theatres on April 9, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.